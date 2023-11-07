In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less