In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Dio
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-