In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less