In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less