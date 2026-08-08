In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-