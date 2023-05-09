In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-