In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-