In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs C9 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|C9
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 43,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.