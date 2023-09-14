In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less