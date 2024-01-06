In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less