In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.