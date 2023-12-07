In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less