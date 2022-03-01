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Benling India Benling Icon vs Hero Electric Eddy

In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Eddy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling icon Eddy
BrandBenling IndiaHero Electric
Price₹ 65,470₹ 72,000
Range70-75 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V1.54 Kwh
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benling India Benling Icon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Footspace View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg60 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown AssistanceFind My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me Headlamps
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah1.54 Kwh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47075,634
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47072,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,625

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