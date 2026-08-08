In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Atria Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Atria
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 77,690
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|536 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.