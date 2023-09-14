In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less