Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.