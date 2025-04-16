In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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