In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 84,448
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|69 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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