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Benling India Benling Icon vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling icon Super splendor xtec
BrandBenling IndiaHero
Price₹ 65,470₹ 84,448
Range70-75 km/charge-
Mileage-69 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

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Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Benling Icon Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg122 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown AssistanceMalfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Screen
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47098,284
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47084,448
RTO
07,056
Insurance
06,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4072,112

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