In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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