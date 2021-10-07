In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-