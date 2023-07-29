In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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