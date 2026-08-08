In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 81,538
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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