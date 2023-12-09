Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Icon vs Hero Passion Plus

In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticConstant mesh, 4 speed
Starting
Push Button StartSelf (with i3S) & Kick
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47084,579
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47076,301
RTO
06,104
Insurance
02,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,817

