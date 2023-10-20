In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less