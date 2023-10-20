Saved Articles



Benling India Benling Icon vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47069,419
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47059,998
RTO
03,599
Insurance
05,822
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,492

    Latest News

    The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
    2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
    20 Oct 2023
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Ducati has brought the full range of Scrambler motorcycles to the Indian market.
    New-gen Ducati Scrambler range launched. Prices start from 10.39 lakh
    19 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
