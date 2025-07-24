In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-