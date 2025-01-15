In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-