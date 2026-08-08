In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 69,430
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-