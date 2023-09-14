In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less