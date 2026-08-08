In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or GT Force RYD Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs RYD Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Ryd plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 68,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|95 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.