In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs One Plus Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|One plus pro
|Brand
|Benling India
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 76,555
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.