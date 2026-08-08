In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Benling India
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|36 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.