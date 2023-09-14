In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less