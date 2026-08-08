In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Enigma GT 450 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the GT 450 Pro has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs GT 450 Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Gt 450 pro
|Brand
|Benling India
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 86,902
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|5-7 Hours