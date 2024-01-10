In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the T-Rex has a range of up to 35 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less