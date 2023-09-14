In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or EeVe Xeniaa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or EeVe Xeniaa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at 69,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Xeniaa has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less