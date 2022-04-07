In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|E1
|Brand
|Benling India
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.