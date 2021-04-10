Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|Brushless Motor
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|1500 w
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹65,470
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,470
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,407
|₹2,096