In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 69,540
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)