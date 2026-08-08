In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Benling India Aura choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Aura Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Aura
|Brand
|Benling India
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|3.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours