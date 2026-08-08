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HomeCompare BikesFalcon [2019-2025] vs Shiga

Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] vs YUKIE Shiga

In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Falcon [2019-2025] up to 70-75 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Shiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Falcon [2019-2025] Shiga
BrandBenling IndiaYUKIE
Price₹ 69,540₹ 51,115
Range70-75 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh60 V
Charging Time4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shiga
YUKIE Shiga
STD
₹51,115*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
1790 mm1830 mm
Height
1100 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
740 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90-100/10,Rear :-90-100/10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.2s
Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance Status, Smart Parking Assistance, Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, LED Turn Signals Placed in Handlebar, 72 V Smart Controller-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh60 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,13451,115
Ex-Showroom Price
69,54051,115
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5711,098

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