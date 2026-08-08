In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Falcon [2019-2025] up to 70-75 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|O3
|Brand
|Benling India
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-