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HomeCompare BikesFalcon [2019-2025] vs Notte125

Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Falcon [2019-2025] Notte125
BrandBenling IndiaVespa
Price₹ 69,540₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range70-75 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1790 mm
Height
1100 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.2s-
Range
70-75 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
TelescopicDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance Status, Smart Parking Assistance, Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, LED Turn Signals Placed in Handlebar, 72 V Smart ControllerAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
1,571NaN

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