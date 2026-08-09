In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Notte125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-