In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-