In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-