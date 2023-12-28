In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less