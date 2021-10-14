Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Falcon vs Elektrika 60

Benling India Benling Falcon vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20075,373
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
05,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3361,620

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    2022 Lexus LX 600 breaks cover as an off-road-ready, luxury version of the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.
    Lexus LX 600 debuts as an off-road-ready, luxury version of Toyota Land Cruiser
    14 Oct 2021
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
    Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
    6 Jun 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
    20 Jun 2023
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
     