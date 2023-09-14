In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at Rs. 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
Benling Falcon vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling falcon
|Saathi
|Brand
|Benling India
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,200
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.