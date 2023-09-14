HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesBenling Falcon vs Rafiki ZL3

Benling India Benling Falcon vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at Rs. 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
Benling Falcon vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling falcon Rafiki zl3
BrandBenling IndiaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 62,200₹ 84,855
Range70-75 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Kerb Weight
66 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Robust Rear Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance, SMART PARKING ASSISTANCE, INTEGRATED LOCKING SYSTEM-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20088,697
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3361,906

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
    Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, poses for a photograph with the new Ola electric scooter during its launch at the Ola headquarters in Bangalore on August 15, 2021.
    Ola Electric raises $200 million, to speed up electric bike, car production
    30 Sept 2021
    Photo of Ashok Leyland's Falcon bus used for representational purposre
    Ashok Leyland introduces Falcon Super, Gazl passenger bus models in Saudi Arabia
    16 Dec 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     