Benling India Benling Falcon vs Techo Electra Neo

In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge55 - 60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20041,557
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20041,557
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,336893

