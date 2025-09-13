In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Avenis
|Brand
|Benling India
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-