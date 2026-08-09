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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] vs Komaki XGT X One

In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Falcon [2019-2025] up to 70-75 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs XGT X One Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Falcon [2019-2025] Xgt x one
BrandBenling IndiaKomaki
Price₹ 69,540₹ 47,617
Range70-75 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XGT X One
Komaki XGT X One
48 V, 28 Ah
₹47,617*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
1790 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.2s-
Range
70-75 km50-55 km
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance Status, Smart Parking Assistance, Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, LED Turn Signals Placed in Handlebar, 72 V Smart ControllerEmergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, 65 Km MX Ranger Gel Battery
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,13450,855
Ex-Showroom Price
69,54047,617
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5943,238
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5711,093

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