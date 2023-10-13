In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less