Benling India Benling Falcon vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20049,749
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20047,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
01,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3361,069

