In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at 45,990 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours.
...Read More
Read Less