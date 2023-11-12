In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours.
